OBITUARY: Harold Eugene Tunnicliff Sr.

Harold Eugene Tunnicliff, Sr., age 68, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

He was born in New York and has lived in the south for the past 20 years. He worked as a torchman in the steel industry.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Rowmain Tunnicliff and Alice Gee Tunnicliff; brothers, John Tunnicliff, Mike Tunnicliff and James Gann; and grandchildren, Patrick and Vanessa.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Tunnicliff; sons, Harold (Jamie) Tunnicliff, Chris (Krissy) Tunnicliff, Kenny (Betty) Tunnicliff, Shawn Tunnicliff; daughters, Mary (Jim) Shedden, Summer Menshouse, Samantha Schapley, Tasha (AJ) Hill; brothers, Rowmain Tunnicliff, Albert Tunnicliff, Bert Tunnicliff, Steven Tunnicliff and Raymond Gee; sisters, Mary Wright, Lois Manuel, Wanita Manuel; grandchildren, Harley, Rachael, Bookie, Garrison, Seth, Gina, Alyssa, Taylor, Callie, AJ, Colton, Stuart, Bailey, Freddy, Brittany, Kenny, Shantel, Makayla, Mikey, Travis Jr., Kendra, Shawn Jr., Olivia, Makenna and Hunter; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Mapleview Cemetery with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help with the cost of the funeral.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/