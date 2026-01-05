OBITUARY: Harold Dean Farmer Sr.

Harold Dean Farmer, Sr., age 80, of Lavergne, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Mr. Farmer was born in Russellville, Kentucky to the late Jimmy and Dovie Adamson Farmer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda R. Farmer, who passed away in May.

He is survived by his children, Glenda Walker and husband Chris and Harold Farmer, Jr.; grandchildren, Tabitha Frost and Ashlee Vaughan and husband Cly Evan Vaughan, Sr.; great grandchildren, Luke Frost, Tazmin White, Logan Frost, Elijah Frost, Sebastian White, Noah Frost, Scarlett Vaughan, Carol Vaughan and Cly Evan Vaughan, Jr.; granddaughter in law, Taryne White; siblings, Fletcher Farmer and his wife Mildred, James Farmer and his wife Gloria, David Farmer and his wife April, Helen Canler and her husband Hoppy, Doris Fuller and her husband Johnny and Glenn Farmer. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua White; and siblings, Winford Farmer, Evelyn Hinton, Frances Pearson and Lorene Hutto.

Mr. Farmer was a highly skilled mechanic, who could fix anything. Professionally he specialized mostly on forklifts.

Service to celebrate Mr. Farmer was at Two O’clock the afternoon of Friday, December 26, 2025, at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation was also on Friday, December 26, 2025, from Twelve noon till the service starts at Two O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

