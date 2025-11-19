OBITUARY: Harold Dean Ellis

Harold Dean Ellis, age 78, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 13th, 2025.

Born to Kenneth and Helen Ellis, Harold was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved wife, Peggy Ellis.

Harold is survived by his sister, Pam Russell (husband Robert Russell); his children, Clay Culp (wife Christy Culp), Kristal Stanfield (husband Brad Stanfield), and Kenneth Ellis; his grandchildren, Cameron Culp, Madilyn Stanfield, Braden Stanfield, Hudson Ellis, and Hayden Ellis; as well as several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

A quiet and gentle man, Harold found joy in the simple things – classic oldies music and peaceful days spent fly fishing on the Little Red River. His faith was central to his life, and he was a devoted member of Sugarloaf Baptist Church.

Harold worked as a truck driver for Coca-Cola for 26 years before retiring. After retirement, he and Peggy fulfilled their lifelong dream of moving to Heber Springs, where they built a life filled with love, faith, and the beauty of the outdoors.

Above all, Harold was the best dad and “Papaw” his family could have asked for. His steady presence, kind heart, and quiet strength will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held on December 19th at 12:00 p.m. at Sugarloaf Baptist Church in Heber Springs, Arkansas.

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” – Revelation 21:4