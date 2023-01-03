OBITUARY: Hannelore Dahlberg

Hannelore Dahlberg of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, she was 80 years old.

She was a native of Munich Germany and was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin Dahlberg.

Mrs. Dahlberg was a member of the Catholic Church and was a devoted, wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Hannelore Sharon Dahlberg, Hans Stiegelbauer and wife Gina, Albert Dahlberg, Douglas Dahlberg and wife Denise, Forest Dahlberg and Naiyana; Seven Grandchildren.

Private family service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

