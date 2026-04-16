OBITUARY: Hannah Elizabeth Jarrell

Hannah Elizabeth Jarrell, age 93, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on the evening of Monday, April 13, 2026, at her daughter’s home in Springfield, Tennessee. She was born in Newfoundland, Canada to the late Miriam and Douglas Ronald Smith.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, the late Ralph Louis Jarrell, Sr. and her son the late Ralph Louis Jarrell, Jr. and siblings Marcella, Maude, George and Fred.

Mrs. Jarrell is survived by her daughter, Sally Biggs and her husband Phillip of Springfield, TN; son, Douglas Jarrell of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Skylar Edmond, Maxwell Jarrell, Hallie Saltkill, Marie Root, Cody Biggs and Savannah Biggs; great grandchildren, Ella and Henry, Harper, Carson and August; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Jarrell.

A service to celebrate Mrs. Jarrell will be at 10:30 the morning of Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129 with Bro. David Royalty. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will also be on Saturday, April 18, 2026 from 8:30am till the service begins at 10:30am at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Mrs. Jarrell was well known to have an emmaculatly kept home. Everything was clean and in its place. She loved and cared for her family. Teaching them life skills such as how to garden, sew, knit, cook and even how to read. She lived to serve and care for others and sometimes be a little sassy when needed. She could landscape, paint houses and upholster furniture if needed. She lived by the saying “Waste not, Want Not”.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email