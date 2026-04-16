Hannah Jackson passed away far too soon, leaving behind a legacy of love, creativity, and kindness that will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Hannah was a devoted and loving mother to her children-Ezra, Ayda, Stella, and Blair-who were the center of her world and her greatest pride.

She was a cherished daughter to Danielle and Stephen, and a beloved stepdaughter to Chuck and Bobbie. She was a sister to Andrew and Elijah, to whom she shared bonds of laughter, strength, and unconditional love.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Ken Stahley.

Hannah is also lovingly remembered by her grandparents Michelle, Mark, Sandra, Kelly, and Patricia; her aunts Sommer, Chrissy, and Chassity; her uncles Brandon, Nick, and Joshua; her cousin who was like a sister Dyesha, cousin Amani, and many others; along with a large extended family, including Neenah El-assuli and countless friends whose lives she touched deeply.

Hannah was a beautiful soul in every sense of the word. She had a heart of gold and a spirit that radiated warmth, compassion, and positivity. She loved deeply and without hesitation, always offering a helping hand, a kind word, or a comforting presence to anyone in need. She truly saw the good in everyone and everything.

Her passion for photography allowed her to capture life’s most precious moments, preserving the joy and love she saw in the world. Through her artistic and creative nature, she expressed herself in ways that inspired those around her. Her love for art and music was a reflection of her vibrant spirit and her ability to find beauty in even the simplest things.

Hannah’s smile was unforgettable-bright, genuine, and full of life. Her laughter was contagious, filling any room with joy and light. She had a way of bringing people together, lifting spirits, and making everyone feel seen, valued, and loved.

She was an incredible mother, a devoted daughter, a caring sister, and a loyal friend. Above all, she was an amazing human being whose life, though tragically short, was filled with meaning, love, and impact.

Hannah will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Her memory will continue to shine through the lives she touched and the love she gave so freely.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email