OBITUARY: Hannah Colleen Tarpley-Goddard

Hannah Colleen Tarpley-Goddard, age 29 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, June 13, 2025. She was born in Nashville, TN to Todd Goddard and Amie Tarpley Goddard of Murfreesboro, TN.

Hannah is survived by her parents, Todd Goddard and Amie Tarpley Goddard of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Christopher Cody Tarpley of Unionville, TN and Jerrod Sterling Tarpley of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Heather Swanson of Riverview, FL; grandmother, Rebecca Cunningham of Nolensville, TN; nephews, Colby and Asher Tarpley both of Unionville, TN; niece, Savannah Tarpley of Unionville, TN: and her beloved and faithful dog, Bubba who was her life.

A private family service will be held on Friday, June 20, 2025, at Mapleview Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Hannah was a nurse and served her patients with the utmost care and love.

An online guestbook for the Tarpley-Goddard family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.