Hallie “Connie” Black, age 89, passed away January 14, 2022 at Park View Meadows facility.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Cummings Sign Company.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Roy Nipper and Delia Lannom Nipper; husband, Arvis J. Black; sons, David Wheeler, Randy Wheeler; brothers, Bud Nipper, Jimmy Nipper, Alfred Nipper, Tom Nipper, Billy Nipper; and sisters, Dorothy Sissom, Frances Rader, and Elizabeth McDonald.

She is survived by her son, Jeff Patton; daughter, Frankie Blackstock; brothers, Johnny (Marge) Nipper, George Nipper, Paul Nipper; sister, Patricia (Leon) Burks; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery with Bob Walters officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.