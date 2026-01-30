OBITUARY: Haley Ann Shelnutt

Haley Ann Shelnutt, age 30, passed on to meet with God, January 27th, 2026, as she was seeking medical treatment at the hospital for her ongoing health struggles with kidney disease, end-stage renal failure, congestive heart failure, and type 1 diabetes.

Haley was born June 22, 1995, to Keith and Pam Shelnutt in Lawrenceville, Georgia, but spent most of her childhood and adult life residing in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was living in Smyrna, Tennessee at the time of her passing.

Haley graduated from Siegel High school in 2013 and went on later to work at Blackman High school in the cafeteria for many years until being forced to quit working due to the demands of her battles with her health.

Haley was a devoted single mother, a dependable sister and daughter, and a compassionate friend. Haley loved with such a deepness that was rare to find, and she is remembered by those who knew her, for her strong faith in God, her love for all children and animals, and her unending strength against all odds.

She is survived by her parents, Keith and Pam Shelnutt; sisters, Hannah and Niki Shelnutt; her two sons, Emmett Miller and Kayden Ross; and her nephews, Ryker and Ethan Shelnutt. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Douglas and Janice Shelnutt.

While it was known by family and friends that Haley was living on borrowed time, her passing comes as a great shock for all who knew and loved her. Haley fought hard to stay on this earth for as long as possible for her two young boys, who meant the entire world to her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe made in her honor. Proceeds will go toward funeral expenses and creating a nest egg for her two sons’ who will spend the rest of their lives clinging to the memory of their strong, beautiful mother.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 31, 2026 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 PM.

