OBITUARY: Hailey Corrion Waller

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Hailey Corrion Waller, who left us on May 7, 2025, at the young age of 28. Born on July 3, 1996, in Hermitage, Tennessee, Hailey lived a vibrant life filled with love, laughter, and a deep commitment to her family. Her spirited personality and outgoing nature touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Hailey was the beloved daughter of Jason Waller and Christina Nicole Tucker, affectionately known as “Nickie.” She was preceded in death by her cherished parents, Oliver Lynn Baxley, known as “Buck,” and Christina Nicole Tucker, and her grandparents; Kenneth R. Dillard and Barbara Dillard. Hailey leaves behind a devoted husband, John Daly, and their precious daughter, Wynter Daly, who was the light of her life.

In addition to her immediate family, Hailey is survived by her Father, Jason Waller; siblings: Zara Moore (Jordan), Kelsey Benzie, Karlee Waller, brothers, Kason Roberson, Kylin Baxley and John Littleton. She also leaves behind her loving grandmother, Debbie Waller, and her grandfather, Rusty Waller. Hailey will be dearly missed by a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family who held her in their hearts.

Hailey was a remarkable individual who embraced life with open arms. She loved being a mother more than anything else. Her love for animals and her passion for raising chickens brought her immeasurable happiness. The simple pleasures of life, like watching TV with her family or sharing a laugh with friends, filled her days with warmth and joy.

Known for her straightforwardness and her magnetic personality, Hailey had a unique ability to make people laugh. She had a flair for fashion and enjoyed exploring new places, always seeking out adventures to share with her loved ones. Her outgoing spirit and infectious laughter will forever echo in the hearts of those she touched.

A visitation will be held on May 15, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:00 PM, as we gather to celebrate the remarkable life of Hailey Corrion Waller.

As we bid farewell to this extraordinary woman, we remember her for the love she shared, the laughter she spread, and the light she brought into our lives. May her spirit continue to inspire us and may she rest in eternal peace.