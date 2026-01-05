OBITUARY: H. Samuel ‘Sam’ Spradling

H. Samuel “Sam” Spradling, 86, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on December 23, 2025, after a lengthy illness. Born in Radford, Virginia, he was the son of the late H. Scott and Frances Fitzwater Spradling.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Leroy Spradling, his grandson, Zachary Lovorn; and his brothers-in-law, Bruce “Pete” Kropff and Carley Carr.

Sam worked as a merchandiser and later as a long-time store manager for J.C. Penney Company; a job that took him from Virginia, to Georgia, to Mississippi, Tennessee and finally Kentucky before retiring in Cookeville, Tennessee. Even after retiring, he would often travel to JC Penney stores to play the role of James Cash Penney, telling the story of the franchise and exemplifying the Golden Rule.

It was while living in Cookeville he took his love for farm and animals to new heights as he sheltered and cared for two horses, as well as chickens, ducks and geese.

After several years in Cookeville, Sam and his wife, Dot, relocated to Murfreesboro where they continued to be active in their church and community.

Armed with his witty and outgoing personality, he rarely missed an opportunity to share his faith and trust in Jesus Christ. Over the years, he used his love for music to both share his talents with the guitar as well as his faith.

A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Sam also had a great love for his family: his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters and nieces and nephews.

His loving survivors include his wife of 66 years, Dorothy B. “Dot” Spradling; their children: Sherry Smith (Paul), Gail Lovorn (Randall) and Denise Mann (Gary); grandchildren: Amanda Norris (Matt), Brittani Lovorn, Danielle Cuevas (J.B.), Jonathan Lovorn and Bryson Lovorn; and great-grandchildren: Stella Kate, Waverly, Ali Denise, Sami Grace, Leo and John Daniel; his sisters: Velma Kropff and Alice Carr; and a number of nieces and nephews that were all dear to him.

Funeral Services for Sam Spradling were held at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at Roselawn Funeral Home in Murfreesboro with Pastor Steve Hutson and Pastor Jimmy Arms officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm, two hours prior to the service. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to World Outreach Church.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email