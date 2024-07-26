OBITUARY: Gwendolyn Ruth Davis

Gwendolyn Ruth Davis, age 77 of Murfreesboro passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Williams, and Mary Frances Williams, her husband Robert A. Davis.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her children Robert E. Davis, Charles Davis, Tracie Davis; granddaughter, Brandy Wiley, Cody Eady, Haley Davis, Jessica Smith, Amber Williams, Justin Davis. 13 great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of the cremation arrangements

