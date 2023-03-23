OBITUARY: Guadalupe L. Andonegui

Guadalupe L. Andonegui age 90, past resident of Defiance, OH ascended into heaven peacefully on Sunday, March 19th at Traditions of Smyrna, Tennessee surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Lytton Springs, Texas on April 9, 1932. She was the eldest daughter of Francisco and Petra (Espinoza) Laguna.

She was married to her beloved husband, the late Moises F. Andonegui for 52 happy years. Lupe was a loving wife, devoted mother, tremendous homemaker and cook.

She was also preceded in death by five of her twelve siblings, Manuel and Robert Laguna, Ortencia Van Horn, Teresa Eix, and Esther Nunez.

Lupe was a longtime member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Defiance, OH, a past member of the Guadalupe Society, Cursillo movement, and participated in numerous volunteer activities in Defiance. She was especially proud of being chosen to serve as an interpreter at the Defiance Court House in the early 70’s.

Lupe was a ray of sunshine with a beautiful smile, character of strength, compassion, and selfless demeanor that did not go unnoticed. She was a tremendous caregiver to her siblings as a young girl and had an undying devotion and love for her children. She had a fondness for nature, pets, sewing, watching classic movies, and most of all spending time with her precious grandchildren.

She is survived by her adoring children, Alicia (Ruben) Gomez of Smyrna, TN, Sandra (Christopher) Stanfield, Moses S. Andonegui, Mark (Jacqueline) Andonegui all of Defiance, and Manuel (Carla) Andonegui of Columbia, TN. Grandchildren include Jordan (Jill) Nixon, Justin Nixon, Jacob Gomez, Allison (Jan Luc) DeBoer, Aubrey Stanfield, Connor Stanfield, Anthony, Joseph, and Austin Andonegui. Lupe also adored her beautiful great-grandchildren Amelia, Sofia, Eadlin, Noah, Marin, Griffin, and Ezra. In addition, Lupe is survived by her warmhearted siblings Josephine Mata, Louise Smith, and James Laguna all of Fort Wayne, IN, Ruben (Elvira) Laguna of Defiance, Jane Graef of Colorado Springs, CO, Joe (Crystal) Laguna of Redondo Beach, CA.

A visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home South in Defiance, OH on Friday, March 24th, 2023 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Johns Catholic Church on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at 11:00 AM with burial following at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery.

