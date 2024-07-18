OBITUARY: Gregory Scott Brewer

Gregory Scott Brewer, age 40, passed away on July 15, 2024 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Gregory is survived by his parents, Jeffrey Brewer and Pam Manus Brewer; son, Justin Scott Brewer; brother, Clinton Allen Brewer; paternal grandparents, Allen and Louise Brewer; and maternal grandparents, Roy Lee and Maybelle Manus.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 19, 2024 at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

