OBITUARY: Gregory Keith Ward

Gregory Keith Ward, age 61, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2025, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro after a battle with colon cancer.

Greg was born March 2, 1964, in New Troy, MI to Jackie and Trevor Ward Sr. He worked as a welder until he was disabled.

He is preceded in death by his wife Glenda Ward and his sister Alona Ward.

He is survived by his brothers Trevor Ward Jr., Robert Ward and Scott Ward, his daughter Tamara (Dennis) Hartzell and grandchildren Daylin Gilbert, Katelynn Goodnight and Robert Brown Jr.

A private memorial is to be held at a future time to be determined.

To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven.

Ecclesiastes 3:1

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregory, please visit our floral store.