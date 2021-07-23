Gregory Bryan Dawson, age 47, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at his home in Smyrna, TN.

He was preceded in death by his father, Barry Dawson; and brother, Jeffrey Dawson.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Dawson; sons, Lane (Melissa) Dawson, Ryan (Brittany) Conn; grandchildren, Emmy & Bradley; brother, Stephen Dawson; and several other family and friends.

The family will receive friends for a celebration of life on Saturday, July 24, 2021 – 5:30pm at 1405 Riverwatch Ct, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

