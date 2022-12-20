OBITUARY: Gregory Alan Bowers

Gregory Alan Bowers, age 68 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

He was born in Minneapolis, MN to the late Hugh B. Bowers and Betty Jean Gregory Bowers.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Joshua Alan Bowers.

Mr. Bowers is survived by his wife, Edna Kathryn Bowers; daughters, Kathryn Grace Bowers and Amber Marie Bowers; grandsons, Kevin Bowers, Kaleb Bowers, and Joshua Owens; siblings, Helen Bowers Harris and Thomas Bowers; lifetime friends, Rusty Adam and Brad Brindley; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation with the Bowers family will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/