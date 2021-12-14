Gregory “Greg” Freeman, age 48, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Ann O’Neal, Leo and Clara Hill, and Walt Robinson.

He is survived by his mother, Laura Jane Robinson, and her husband Ron; sister, Erika Eza; nieces, Kiley Eza, Audrey Eza, and Chloe Eza; and grandmother, Theresa Robinson.

Greg was an avid artist and lover of cats. He had a creative mind and big heart. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Chapel Smyrna.

www.woodfinchapel.com