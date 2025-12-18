OBITUARY: Grady Travis

Grady “Butch” Travis, age 92, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2025, with his family by his side. He was a native of Middle Tennessee and was a son of the late Wilmer Travis and Mary Shipp Travis. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Travis; brothers, Tony, Barney, Joe, Tim, and Johnny Travis; and a sister, Ruby Lovvorn.

He is survived by his children, Terri Stone, Sheryl Miller, Kay Wells, and Todd Travis; and his devoted grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Travis; a sister, Flora Mai Gunnells; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Travis was a proud veteran of the Korean War. A carpenter by trade, he was known for his skill and hard work. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who deeply loved his family. An avid outdoorsman, Grady found great joy in nature, particularly when he was fishing or hunting.

Visitation with the Travis family will be Friday, December 19, 2025, from 9:30 until 11:30 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 12:00 pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of The Pavilion Senior Living in Smyrna for the excellent care given to Mr. Travis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Butch may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at https://t2t.org/ and an online guestbook is available for the Travis family at www.woodfinchapel.com.