OBITUARY: Grady Lewis Allen

Grady Lewis Allen, age 97, passed away January 12, 2026 in Davidson County. He was a native of Trigg County, KY and served in the United States Army during WWII.

Grady was preceded in death by his parents, Noble B. Allen and Deltie Cook Allen; wife, Beatrice Castleberry Allen.

He is survived by sons, Randy (Melody) Allen, Ricky (Tammy) Allen; daughters, Dale (David) Tallmadge, Debbie Cooper, Ann Allen; step-daughter, Robbie (Lowe) McCrary.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 15, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Stacey Tucker officiating. Private burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email