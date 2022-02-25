Gracie Oleta Bullard passed away on February 20, 2022 at Creekside at Three Rivers at the age of 95.

She was a native of Cannon County and a member of Salem Creek Church of Christ in Murfreesboro. Oleta was a nurse for 25 years with the last eighteen working for Dr. Charles Smith. Oleta was preceded in death by her parents, Shelah Nokes and Gertrude Derting Nokes; husband, Willie Howard Bullard; brothers, Clyde Nokes, Rayburn Nokes; and sister, Dorothy Bell Bryan.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bullard Dockery (Wayne); granddaughter, Pam Dockery Vasser (John); and great-grandchildren, Alex and Miranda Vasser. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, February 25, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Gary Hancock officiating. Burial will follow in Sycamore Cemetery in Cannon County. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at https://www.jenningsandayers.com.