OBITUARY: Gracie May Cooper

Gracie May Cooper, age 89, passed away on March 6, 2023 at Stonecrest Medical Center.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker.

Gracie was preceded in death by her parents, Houston Barlow and Beulah Corneilson Barlow; sons, Charles Ray Cooper, Ronnie Lynn Cooper; brothers, Billy Barlow, Albert Barlow, J.W. Barlow; and sisters, Dorothy McCullough.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas R. Cooper; daughters, Brenda Ann Fisher, Barbara Jean Whitefield; brother, Buddy Joe Barlow; sisters, Claudine Johnson, Sarah Goad, Minnie Bell Pike; grandchildren, Tommy Lynn Cooper, Michelle Biggs, Thomas Scott, Crystal Singer, Jonathan Elrod, Natasha Hill; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, March 10, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/