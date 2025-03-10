OBITUARY: Gracie Elizabeth Ramsey

Gracie Elizabeth Ramsey, age 62 of Smyrna died Saturday March 8, 2025. She was a native of Murfreesboro, TN and was preceded in death by her parents, Willard Ramsey, and Julia Jones Ramsey; siblings, Sandra Bowman, Teresa Barrett, and Bill Ramsey.

Ms. Ramsey was of the Baptist faith and had worked for Mapco Express for many years in the Middle Tennessee area.

She is survived by her brothers, Johnny Ramsey, and Willard Ramsey and wife Tina; sister; Bobbie Ramsey and wife Meg McCullough, and several nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com