Mrs. Grace LaVerne Walker left this life on Friday, January 14, 2022, to meet her Lord and Savior for her new life.

Grace was born in Terrace, Pennsylvania to Mildred Grace Taylor McGinley and William W. McGinley. She had one brother, William Warren McGinley, Jr. All predecease her.

Grace was married for over 67 years to Ralph Andrew Walker, Brookline, Massachusetts. Grace and Ralph have impacted this world through the generation of 6 wonderful sons, 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Three sons, Raymond William (29); Ralph Andrew, Jr. (Valerie) (58); Thomas Mark (34) and two daughters-in-law, Teresa Hoye (45) (Bill) and Debbie Burdette (39) (Thomas) also predeceased her.

Grace is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ralph Andrew, three sons, Michael David (Teresa); Timothy Steve (Monica) of Smyrna, TN; and Bill E (Amanda) of Marshfield, MO. Twelve grandchildren: Michael Stephan (Erin), Thomas Mark, Jr. (Melly); Lee Raymond; Brett Andrew; Candice Michelle (Martin), Grant Evan of Smyrna, TN; Jackie Walker Bruno, San Antonio, TX; Christy (David) Bautista and David Thomas Walker, Clarksville, TN; Lt. Colonel Joseph William, Washington, D.C., Andrew and Abbigale, Marshfield, MO. Also 11 great-grandchildren: Cole, Aiden, Jameson, Zachary, Beau and Gracelynn Walker, Avery, Carson, and Gavin Bruno, and Liam and Jonah Mercado.

Visitation will be on Sunday, January 16, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, 203 N. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN. On Monday, January 17 Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Stephen Stewart of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Smyrna, TN, where Grace attended, will conduct the funeral service. Interment Wednesday, January 19 at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN.

Pallbearers include: Tim, Bill, Mike, Mick, David, Mark, Lee, and Brett Walker

Honorary Pallbearer includes: Martin Mercado

Contributions will be appreciated to the National Kidney Foundation or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Woodfin Funeral Chapel, 203 N. Lowry, Smyrna, TN (615) 459-3254.

www.woodfinchapel.com