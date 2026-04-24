A precious soul has departed this life peacefully and is basking in the fields of glory with her family who have gone on before.

Mrs. Grace Ferrell Hobbs was pronounced deceased at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon April 22, 2026 with her two children at her bedside at the TriStar Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna where she was admitted Monday April 20th. Mrs. Hobbs was 83.

Graveside benediction services will be Saturday afternoon April 25th at 1 p.m. at the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Jesse Peters will officiate. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Garden of the Cross.

The Hobbs family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage only on Saturday April 25th from 11 a.m. until leaving for the cemetery at 12:45 p.m.

She was the fifth of five children born to the late Charlie Ferrell who died at the age of 67 on May 8, 1969 and Fannie Mai Apple Ferrell who died at the age of 70 on February 17, 1972 and was born Grace Ferrell in the Chestnut Mound Community on August 24, 1942.

All four of her siblings preceded her in death. They were Ralph Ferrell who died July 19, 1982 at the age of 63, Charlie Ferrell Jr. who died September 3, 2005 at the age of 71, Mary Bessie Ferrell Rhodes who died April 18, 2007 at the age of 78, and Louise Ferrell King who died August 10, 2008 at the age of 87.

Mrs. Hobbs was a member of the 1961 graduating class of Turner High School in Carthage.

In September of 1962 she was united in marriage to Riddleton Community native, Claude Edward “Skip” Hobbs who preceded her in death on March 13, 2018 at the age of 74 following over fifty-five years of marriage.

Mrs. Hobbs was a retired teacher with the Head Start Program and retired in 2015 with over twenty years of devoted service to her profession.

Grace and Skip moved from Carthage to Murfreesboro in 2012.

Surviving is her daughter, Felicia Hobbs Thompson and husband Lonnie of Murfreesboro; her son, Jeffery Hobbs and wife Kristina of the Riddleton Community; devoted niece, Karen High of Kingston; seven grandchildren, Jahniah Hobbs of Lebanon, Ahyokah Hobbs of Antioch, Kaya Hobbs of Gallatin, Mavrik Hobbs of the Riddleton Community, Destin Thompson of Murfreesboro, Devin Thompson South and husband Rusty of White House, Darius Thompson and wife Chiara of Brindisi, Italy; six great-grandchildren.

Active Pallbearers: Clifton Carter, Tony Hogan, Greg High, C. W. High, Barry King, Jesse Peters

Honorary Pallbearers: Grandsons & Preston Carter

Flower Ladies: All Granddaughters & Great-granddaughters

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Sanderson Funeral Homes, Inc..

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