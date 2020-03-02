Gonzalo Ocaña Gonzalez, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A native of Puebla, Mexico, he was the son of the late Aurelio and Emilia Gonzalez Ocaña. He was also preceded in death by his son, Oscar Ocaña.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

He is survived by his former wife, Martha Ocaña; daughters, Ruth Salmani and her husband Behroz, Kimberly Dion and her husband Anthony, and America Ocaña-Zuñiga and her husband Omar; and grandchildren, Martha Hudgins, Dillon Ocaña, Calvin Ocaña, Thalya Sanchez, Keziah Sanchez and Hugo Sanchez.

Gonzalo was proud to attend World Outreach Church where he also served as a choir member. He was a retired CDL Truck Driver. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Omar Zuñiga, Anthony Dion, Behorz Salmani, Dillon Ocaña, Juan Zuniga, and Hugo Sanchez will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.