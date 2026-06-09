Goldie Lucille Souders, age 84, of Cozad, NE passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at the Emerald Nursing and Rehab Facility in Cozad.

Goldie was born April 29, 1942 to parents, Chester and Irene Peek in Goodland, KS. She was one of two daughters and graduated from Sherman County High School with the Class of 1960. In 1963, Goldie relocated to Lexington, NE.

Goldie was the beloved mother of Michael Souders and Teresa (Souders) Tipton. She dedicated her life to children, extended family, friends and her profession as a dental assistant.

Goldie will be remembered for her love of God, her passion for the wellbeing of her family and friends and for her beautiful smile that radiated her goodness. She was an avid knitter, creating beautiful baby blankets, sweaters and so many prayer shawls for people suffering illness and losses, all donated to her church, the American Lutheran Church of Cozad. Goldie also loved gardening, spending hours in her beautiful flower beds.

Goldie was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Kenneth Souders.

Those left to celebrate her life include her children, Mike Souders of Fayetteville, TN and Teresa (Dale) Tipton of Decatur, MI; sister, Jean (Mike) Critchfield of Cozad, NE; nieces, Lisa Koetter of Ellinwood, KS, Kelly (John) Peden of Cozad, NE and Kristi (Tim) Daum of McCook, NE; grandson, Jason Tipton of Benton Harbor, MI; granddaughter, Carly (Michael) Napier of Decatur, MI; Paula Jo Fetter of Fayetteville, TN; five great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren; her “adoptive family”, Greg, Cheryl, Zachary and Braeden Bernhardt; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Cards of condolence will reach the family at Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, c/o the Souders Family, PO Box 476, McCook, NE 69001.

Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, Monuments and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.carpenterbreland.net to sign the online guestbook for the family.

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