OBITUARY: Golden Nolley

Golden Nolley, age 94, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at NHC of Rutherford County.

She was born in Anna, Texas and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 56 years.

Golden was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jackson Vandergriff and Nancy Lucretia Adams Vandergriff; husband, John Robert Nolley, Sr.; daughter, Karen Ruth Nolley; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by son, John Nolley, Jr.

No service is planned at this time.

