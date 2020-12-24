Glynda H. Gandy, age 72 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. A native of Decatur, AL, she was the daughter of the late Harry Glynn Hunter, Sr., and Cois Turney Hunter Clements. Mrs. Gandy was also preceded in death by her first husband Donald Ray Gandy, Sr. who died in 2009.

Mrs. Gandy is survived by her husband, Richard D. Nelson of Murfreesboro, TN; sons, Michael Ray “Mike” Gandy and his significant other, Vickie Baldwin of Shelbyville, TN, Donald Ray “Don” Gandy, Jr. and his wife Darcy of Murfreesboro, TN, and Ronald Glynn “Ron” Gandy and his wife Heather of Grand Prairie, TX; daughters, Barbara Graves and her husband John of Garland, TX, Donna Kay Gandy of Shelbyville, TN, and Belinda Stewart and her husband Jay of Sachse, TX; step-children, Brian Nelson and his wife Sarah of Smyrna, TN, and Eric Nelson of Richmond, VA; sister, Elizabeth Lynn Martin of Fairhope, AL; brothers, Harry Glynn Hunter, Jr. of Missouri City, TX and Erwin Clements of Nashville, TN; 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Gandy was a member of Short Creek Baptist Church and a Process Server.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Short Creek Baptist Church, 9653 Short Creek Road Christiana, TN 37037 in memory of Mrs. Gandy.

