OBITUARY: Gloria Richardson Allsup

Gloria “The Queen B” Richardson Allsup, age 90 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

She was born in Rockwood, Texas April 24, 1933 to the late Keurn Dick & Jenny Story Richardson.

Her family referred to her as their loving mom, momma, grammy, granny and funny granny. Gloria was a member of Rutherford County Baptist Church in Smyrna She worked as a Dental Assistant as a young woman, in the early 50’s she became a cosmetologist until she retired in Franklin, Tennessee.

After retirement worked for ten years at Kroger in Brentwood, TN. She was a caregiver to her sisters, brother, and brother-in-law. Her best days were spent fishing on the river, lake or on a pond, she loved the water. She loved to play dominoes with family and friends and she did all things as a perfectionist.

Gloria is preceded in death by her sisters, Eunice Irene (Caleb) Trousdale), Lois Genella (Gorman) Maxwell, Juanita Belle (Sam Houston) Conner; brothers, HT Lincoln (Burndean) Richardson, Woodrow McKinley (Pauline) Richardson, Walter Richard Richardson; daughter, Cynthia Jean Wood; son-in-law, James Norris Thornton; grandson, James Dustin Thornton.

Survived by daughters, Ava Thornton, Robin (Mike) Arnold, Gayla (Gary) Mandabach, Debi (Greg) Walls; grandchildren, Steffany Daniel, Jennifer Graves, Dave (Kim) Waters, Delaney (Shane) Vinson, James (Cheyenne) Wood, and Scott Staple; great-grandchildren, Emerson Thornton, Luke Daniel, Tyler, Taylor, Tanner Moss, Tristen, Chase, Austin Pierrot, Abby Waters; great-great-grandchildren, Jace Daniel, Isabella Pierrot, Blake Stapel and Tinley Stapel.

A graveside service was held at 11:30 AM Monday, June 12, 2023 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Anthony Aaron will officiate. Pallbearers will be Taylor Moss, Tyler Moss, Tanner Moss, Joe Pearre, Dave Waters, Paul Egbert. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Conner, Dave McLendon and Virginia Egbert. Visitation was 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

