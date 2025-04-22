OBITUARY: Gloria Jean Wright Austin Hamilton

Gloria Jean Wright Austin Hamilton (8/9/41-4/17/25). Gloria was born to Leo Paul and Velma Gloria (Houts) Wright in Terre Haute, IN.

She had a special relationship with her Aunt Velma and Grandma Grace and often talked fondly of the times she spent with them and the magic in their homes. She grew up treasuring reading—her window to the world—and education as keys to unlocking the wonders and mysteries of the mind and cosmos. Her home appears as an art museum and music room. Her interests were broad, deep, and varied. Her intellect and curiosity was boundless.

Following high school, Gloria completed an AA from Freed-Hardeman College. Her missionary work led her to a lifelong devotion to civil rights. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). During an early stint teaching fifth grade, she fell in love with the vocation. This began the path to becoming a college professor and psychologist. The structure of the mind fascinated her. She was intensely interested in the human condition.

Gloria pursued and completed her doctorate at George Peabody College (now Vanderbilt) and embarked on a career in clinical psychology. Her post-doctorate internship was completed in Columbus, IN, where she became a trusted clinician and, later, a valued consultant with Tara, a unique rehabilitation program for women dealing with substance abuse problems.

While in Columbus, Gloria began teaching at IU-PUI Columbus. She discovered that university-level teaching, serving as a mentor for students writing master’s theses and doctoral dissertations, authoring papers and presenting research findings nationwide, and consulting on substance abuse treatment, psychopharmacology, and programmatic reform in treatment protocol honed and fulfilled her sense of purpose.

Gloria left Columbus to accept a position in the psychology department at her alma mater, MTSU, where she earned tenure and attained the rank of full professor. She retired from MTSU following a medical event. This event was the only thing that could keep her from the classroom and her students.

Paralleling her devotion to science and teaching was her love and devotion to her family, nurturing in them the same passion for learning and thirst for knowledge—and dedication to compassion, justice, and understanding.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Velma (Houts) and Paul Wright, stepmother, Betty Stroup Wright, siblings Paul, Jim, Mike, and Nancy, and nephews TD Wright and Jacob (JC) Wright.

Left to cherish her memory, miss her conversations, her remarkable capacity to listen and to understand, and lament the loss of her love and laughter are her long-time partner, Susan Britt, son Andy and his wife Mona Austin, daughter Suzi Austin, granddaughter Anna Davis Lok and husband Adrian, grandsons Nikolas and Timothy Austin, great-grands Levi, Holly, and Oscar Lok, bonus son Mark Britt, and surviving siblings Camille, Bob, Betty, and Tom.

Gloria was more special than words can capture. She leaves a profound imprint on all those who knew and loved her. There is an empty place in our lives as we cherish a life fully lived. She will forever be in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

