OBITUARY: Gloria Jean (Meadors) St. John

Gloria Jean (Meadors) St. John passed away on Sunday, January 18, 2026. She was the daughter of the late Jessie and Myrtle Meadors and wife of the late Arthur Lloyd St. John, who passed away in 2023.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Gloria was preceded in death by her siblings, Ethel Perkins, Herman, Jerry, Arlie, Walter, Bennie and Cliff Meadors.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff St. John and his wife Adora of Pensacola, Florida and Darien St. John and his wife Dell of Foley, Alabama; daughter, Jill Brewer and her husband Geron of Tracy City, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jay-R, Krystal, Jennifer, Tyler, Trevor, Michael, William, Zack, Holly and Kendall; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Darlene Sherrill; and brother, Marvin Meadors.

Services to celebrate Gloria will be at One O’clock the afternoon of Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Owen Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will also be on Saturday, January 31, 2026, from Eleven in the morning till the service begins at One O’clock also at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Following the service, all are invited to a fellowship gathering at First Church of the Nazarene, 1618 Hamilton Drive, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

