OBITUARY: Gloria Jean Jones

Gloria Jean Jones, age 66, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024 at her home.

Mrs. Jones was the daughter of the late Orion and Ruby Mae Van Winkle Tillery.

Jean is survived by her husband of over 34 years, Randy Jones; daughter, Melinda Turner; son, James Bowman; stepdaughters, Rebecca Jones and Mary Crockett; sisters, Doris Tillery and Sue Radford; brother, Gerald Tillery; grandchildren, Blake Bowman, Turtle Bowman, Titan Bowman, Julianna Key, Elaina Jones and Zane Crockett; and great-grandchildren, Haven Bowman and Zeraylea Grae.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Dale Tillery.

Mrs. Jones was a member of Barfield Baptist Church. She loved to sew and make crafts. She also found joy in gardening both flowers and vegetables.

Services to celebrate Jean will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Friday, May 31, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Bowers officiating and burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation Thursday evening, May 30, 2024 from Four O’clock till Eight O’clock and also Friday, May 31 from Twelve noon till the service begins at Two O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Memorials may be made to the Monroe Carell, Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

