OBITUARY: Gloria Dell Layhew Burks

Gloria Dell Layhew Burks, age 82 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, August 9, 2025. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Hershell and Addie Pitts Layhew. Mrs. Burks was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Burks, son, Robin Burks, and brothers, J. W., Walter, Elmer, and Melvin Layhew.

Mrs. Burks is survived by her son, Jerry Burks of Rockvale, TN; daughters, Tammy Merritt and her husband David of Rockvale, TN, and Penny Miller of Shelbyville, TN; sister, Edith Windrow and her husband Gary of Rockvale, TN; seven grandchildren, Christy (Mike) Cripps, Ashley (Josh) Davis, Steven Hackney, Amber (Adam) Brennstuhl, Cole (Bethany) Miller, Jesse Burks, and Kelsey Burks; seven great-grandchildren; Noah, Lane, Andrea, Adalyn, Ellianna, Azaiah, and Judah; and her fur baby, Tater.

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, August 12, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held 2:00 Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Roy Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery with Steven Hackney, Cole Miller, Noah Cripps, Lane Cripps, Lynn Windrow, and David Alcorn serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Windrow, David Merritt, and Donny Faulk.

Mrs. Burks was a member of New Beginnings Church at Rockvale. She retired from Chromalox after 30 plus years and also retired from Murfreesboro Medical Clinic.

Mrs. Burks was a woman of deep faith and loved her family and church family more than anything. She also loved watching wildlife and hummingbirds and viewing her flowers from her window.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Christie with Adoration Health Care, and Lori and Bendena with Gentiva Hospice.

