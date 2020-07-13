Gloria Annelle Bradford, age 85, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the home of her sister and loving caregiver, Janie Hooper. She was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford Co. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. Gloria retired from Park Sherman after twenty-five years.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Thomas Eugene Bradford, parents; Andrew Thomas and Ivye Fann Barrett, son, Tommy Bradford Jr, brothers; James, Charles, Tommy, Johnny and Lawrence Barrett, sister, Faye Laviner. She is survived by her daughter, Joann Carter, daughter-in-law, Sally Bradford Victory, grandchildren; Courtney (Billy) Anderson, Jason (Ashley) Carter and Amberly (Chase) Hayes, great-grandchildren; Abbie and Allison Anderson, Audrey and Brooks Carter and Landon Hayes, sister, Janie Hooper and brother, Bobby Joe Barrett.

A Chapel service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Chris Rimes officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.