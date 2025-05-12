OBITUARY: Gloria Ann Herrod Nickens

Gloria Ann Herrod Nickens

Born October 12th, 1938 – Deceased May 2nd, 2025

Gloria was 86 years of age and passed away peacefully on May 2nd, 2025.

She was a native of Rutherford County Tennessee.

She is survived by brothers and sisters David Herrod (Pat) of Gadsden, Alabama, Connie Herrod Davis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Mack Herrod of Cookeville, Tennessee, and Penny Herrod Vick (Allen) of Lascassas Tennessee, Niece Kelley Vick, and Nephew Chad Herrod of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents James Lloyd Herrod and Cornelia Hopkins Herrod, brothers Donald L. Herrod, Jeff Herrod and Jim Herrod.

Ann was a lover of animals. Her cat Maggie brought her much joy.

