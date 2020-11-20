Glenna Walker Youngs, age 85, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A native of Davidson County, TN, she was the daughter of late Morris and Lillie Bridges Walker.

She is survived by her husband, Roland William Youngs; son, Ralph William Youngs and his wife Doris; grandsons, Jeffrey Adam Youngs and his wife Cindy and Benjamin Keith Youngs and his wife Shareen; and brother Wayne Walker and his wife Barbara.

Mrs. Youngs was a member of Old Jefferson Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Funeral Services will be Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Bob Horn will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel.