OBITUARY: Glenn Williams

Mr. Roger “Glenn” Williams, age 77, of Smyrna, TN passed away Monday, January 19, 2026. He was born in Coopertown, TN to Francis Gower Williams. Glenn worked as a truck driver for over 50 years. He was a loyal customer of Waffle House breakfast.

Glenn is survived by his wife and life partner of 27 years, Nancy Williams; step-children, Marie Riggins and James Hollon; grandchildren, Samantha Neal, Codey Hollon, and Lawrence Barrs; sister, Doris Williams; and several nieces, a nephew, and several great grandchildren. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Buddy Williams, Wayne Williams, and Edna Williams.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.