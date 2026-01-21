Wednesday, January 21, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Glenn Williams

OBITUARY: Glenn Williams

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
36
Glenn Williams Obit

Mr. Roger “Glenn” Williams, age 77, of Smyrna, TN passed away Monday, January 19, 2026. He was born in Coopertown, TN to Francis Gower Williams. Glenn worked as a truck driver for over 50 years. He was a loyal customer of Waffle House breakfast.

Glenn is survived by his wife and life partner of 27 years, Nancy Williams; step-children, Marie Riggins and James Hollon; grandchildren, Samantha Neal, Codey Hollon, and Lawrence Barrs; sister, Doris Williams; and several nieces, a nephew, and several great grandchildren. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Buddy Williams, Wayne Williams, and Edna Williams.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×