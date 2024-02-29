OBITUARY: Glenn Todd

Glenn Todd, age 69 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at The Residence at Alive Hospice, Nashville.

He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Grady Hampton Todd and Frances Lucinda Nixon Todd.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sylvia Todd.

Survivors include children, Sarah Todd Rush, Angela Todd, Audra Todd, Bud Todd, and Starr Todd; 5 grandchildren; brother, Stephen Todd; sister, Ann Todd Chaffin; and additional family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bud Mitchell officiating. An online guestbook is available for the Todd family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

