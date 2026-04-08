Glenn Nelson Wood, 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and formerly of Cookeville, Tennessee, passed from this life on Sunday, April 5, 2026, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Glenn was born on Sunday, April 7, 1935, in Woodbury, Tennessee, and he was the son of the late Lemuel Brown Wood and the late Ersie Lee (Underhill) Wood.

Glenn was a loving son, brother, husband, father, Granddaddy, uncle, and friend. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an avid golfer, loved to travel, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was quick to tell jokes to anyone who would listen and was always there to help anyone in need. He loved the Lord, attended First Baptist Church while he lived in Cookeville, and upon moving to Murfreesboro, attended Fellowship United Methodist Church and was concerned about anyone he met and whether they were going to heaven. He started Bradmark with his wife, Carol, in 1977, and they operated it together until she passed in 2015. After Carol passed away, Glenn met Evelyn (West) King, and they formed a friendship that turned into marriage, and her family welcomed him, as if he were one of their own. He was loved by those who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Evelyn West King; his son, Brad Wood and his wife, Donna; 3 Grandchildren, Brad Wood, Jr, and his wife, Abby, Tucker Wood and his wife Jordyn, and Caroline Sellers and her husband, Hunter; 3 Great-Grandchildren, Ivory and Iyla Wood and Blair Sellers; A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carol Ann (Francis) Wood; Sister, Mildred Dean (Wood) Hoover.

Celebration of Life for Glenn Nelson Wood will be held Monday, April 20, 2026, at 2:00 pm from the chapel of Crest Lawn Funeral Home with Bro. Scott McKinney officiating. Entombment will follow the service.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 20, 2026, from 10:00 am until the time of the service at Crest Lawn Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook and send the family a message, please visit www.crestlawnmemorial.com

Arrangements entrusted to Crest Lawn Funeral Home – Cremation Center.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Crest Lawn Funeral Home & Cremation Center – Cookeville.

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