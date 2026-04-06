Glenn “Bruiser” Moore, 67, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Newbern, Tennessee, died on Friday, March 6, 2026, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Born Friday, December 26, 1958, in Memphis, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Glenn E. Moore and Nancy Stewart Moore.

Glenn was a retired employee of Nissan in Smyrna, Tennessee, where he was known as a hardworking and dedicated employee throughout his years of service. Prior to his career, he graduated from Dyer County High School in Newbern, Tennessee, where he was part of the proud 1973 State Championship Choctaw Football Team. During his school years, Glenn also shared his love of music as an All-State Choir member, a talent that remained an important part of his life.

Glenn especially enjoyed deer hunting, spending many peaceful hours in the woods doing something he loved.

Faith was an important part of Glenn’s life. He was an active and devoted member of Kingwood Church of Christ in Murfreesboro, where he was well known for leading the congregation in singing, sharing both his faith and his love of music with others.

Funeral services for Mr. Moore will be held at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in the Chapel of Johnson-Williams Funeral Home. Officiating this service will be Mr. Kevin Moore. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Morgan Cemetery in Palmersville, Tennessee. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM at Johnson-Williams Funeral Home.

He is survived by one daughter, Ashley Black (Jeramy) of Newbern, Tennessee; one son Zachary Moore of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; his mother, Nancy Stewart Moore of Dyersburg, Tennessee; one brother, Kevin Moore (Lynne) of Henderson, Tennessee; one sister, Robin Conner (Stephen) of Dyersburg, Tennessee; he was “Granddaddy” and “Granddaddy Bruiser” to his three grandchildren, Hailey Macey and Liam and to nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn E. Moore.

Honoring Mr. Moore as pallbearers will be Logan Foster, JonEvin Conner, Pete Riggs, Steve Conner, Jeramy Black and Mike Frazier.

Online condolences may be made to the family at johnsonwilliamsfuneralhome.com. Johnson-Williams Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Glenn “Bruiser” Moore.

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This obituary was published by Johnson-Williams Funeral Home.

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