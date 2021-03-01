Mr. Glendon Lowe Richardson, age 85, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Raymond and Lee Jacobs Lowe Richardson. Mr. Richardson proudly served his country in the Army National Guard where he was a helicopter pilot and warrant officer. He was the maintenance supervisor at General Electric and was a faithful member of Sharpsville Church of Christ.

Mr. Richardson is survived by his sons, Glendon Bruce Richardson and his wife Ona Leesha and Barry Lee Richardson and his wife Kelly; grandchildren, Joshua Richardson and his wife Marina, Rachel Hullett and her husband Clay, Christopher Richardson and his wife Melanie, Abby Merryman and her husband Ian, and Parker Lee Richardson; brother, Jimmy Lee Richardson and his wife Kim; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Geraldine Cherry Richardson.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.