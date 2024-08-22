OBITUARY: Glenda Gayle Gore Akers

Glenda Gayle Gore Akers was born in Lubbock, TX to Henry Horace Gore and Thelma Christine (Meador) Gore, on February 5th, 1953. She graduated from Lubbock High School and going on to earn a degree in Fine Arts from Texas Tech University.

She was very artistically talented, loved her family, friends and animals.

Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Thelma Gore, her sisters, Danesha and Donanita, brothers, Ronald, Gary and Roger Gore; nephew, Roger Bachelor; great-nephew, John Whisner, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Akers, daughter, Danielle (Brandon) Mancuso, granddaughter, Malania, nieces, Sharon Short and Retonya (Donnie) Dixon, great nephew, Wyatt Dixon, Alicia Sotello, great-great nephews, Caiden and Cole Sotello and a host of cherished friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beesley Animal Foundation in her honor at www.beesleyanimalclinic.com

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 15th, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the home of Brandon and Danielle Mancuso, 1880 E. Compton Rd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email