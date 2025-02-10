OBITUARY: Gladys V. Jones

Gladys V. Jones, age 96, passed away on February 7, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Holly Grove Baptist Church.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Waymon L. Barrett and Bessie Lou Harris Barrett; husband, James C. Jones; and brother, Waymon E. Barrett. She is survived by her son, Larry W. Jones; daughter, Terry E. (Ronnie) Hall; nephews, Scott Barrett, Craig Barrett, Jimmy Barrett; and grandchildren, Greg (Denine) Napper and Brian (Sarah) Napper.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro. Frank Lipetri and Matt Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN.

