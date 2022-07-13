OBITUARY: Gladys Jane ‘Janie’ Hicks York

Gladys Jane “Janie” Hicks York, age 94 of Murfreesboro, TN was born in Knoxville, TN on August 26, 1927, and passed away July 7, 2022.

She was the youngest daughter of the late Ernest Roy and Mary Ann “Nell” Collins Hicks and is preceded in death by three sisters and her husband, Jesse K. York.

After the family moved to Nashville, she attended Tarbox School in Nashville and graduated from West End High School in 1945. She began work with Southern Bell as a drawing clerk in June, 1946 and in November, 1987 retired from Bell South as the manager of the Controller Department.

Janie loved music and played several instruments. Although she read music, she played a great rag time on the piano by ear. An avid genealogist, she was the author of several books, including The Decedents of Shadrack Hicks. She was invited by the USAF to SAC Headquarters along with other community leaders from Nashville.

She was a life member of: Telephone Pioneers of America; United Daughters of the Confederacy; Daughters of 1812; Eastern Star; First Families of Tennessee; and First Families of Franklin.

She served as state president of: United Daughters of 1812 and US Daughters of 1812 and president of: Southern Dames; Murfreesboro Business & Professional Women; Davidson County Business & Professional Women; and Clarendon Chapter, Colonial Dames 17th Century. She served as regent of: Middle Plantation, Daughters of DAC; Cumberland Chapter, DAR, and officer of the Virginia Society and District Director of Cumberland District DAR. She was a member of: Daughters of Union Veterans; Daughter of Indian Wars; Daughters of the Colonists; Thomas Jameson Daughters of the Colonists; Murfreesboro Women’s Club; and East Main Church of Christ

She is survived by her daughter, Debbi (Bill) Martin; grandson, John W. Martin, III; and numerous nieces and nephews, along with her caregivers at Somerfield at the Heritage.

Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, July 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Nolensville Cemetery by Wayne Lankford. Active Pallbearers: Bill Martin, John Martin, Mark Isenberg, Steve Head, Jim Wakefield, Dwight Davenport. Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Climer, Em Williams, Monte Williams, Jared Howarth, Jason Howarth and Carol Davenport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to:

Aveanna Hospice, Franklin, TN.

