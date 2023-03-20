OBITUARY: Gladys Gannon Hackney

Gladys Gannon Hackney was born April 14, 1923 and passed away March 16, 2023 at Stones River Manor at age 99.

She was a life long resident of Rutherford County and a member of Walter Hill Baptist Church. She worked as a clerk at Stewart Air Force Base, in sales at Harvey’s, Greenfield and Peoples.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas Gannon and Mary Mace Vaughter Gannon; husband, Frank Lee Hackney; son, Robert Bruce Hackney; brothers, Hershal Gannon, Jack Gannon, Fred Gannon; sisters, Tennie Coss, Lela Baker, Blanche Browning and Fannie Gannon.

She is survived by sons, Ray (Jeanne) Hackney, Ralph (Crystal) Hackney; daughters, Betty Kay Francis, Mary Romans; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Teb Batey officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

