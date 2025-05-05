OBITUARY: Gladys “Beckie” Livingston

Gladys “Beckie” Livingston, 71, passed away on Wednesday, April 30th in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, Nana, aunt and friend who was loved by all who knew her.

Beckie was born in Mobile, AL to William and Irene Berry and later moved to New Orleans, LA. She graduated from L. W. Higgins High School in Marrero. She met the love of her life, Mike, when they were children and they were happily married for over 52 years. Together they settled in Marrero where they raised their three children.

Beckie worked at various companies throughout the years but she took great pride in being a career mom. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and loved spending time with her family and friends. Beckie and Mike would eventually relocate to Birmingham, AL where she remained active in sorority before her and Mike retired to Murfreesboro, TN.

Beckie loved to travel but her passion was always her family, especially her four grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her soulmate Mike Livingston, her parents, William and Irene Berry and her Father and Mother-in-law, David and Beatrice Livingston.

She is survived by her children; son, Jason Livingston (Angel); daughters, Stacey Jadwin (Paul) and Dana McCurdy (Jason); grandchildren, Kayla Jadwin, Sean Livingston, Michael Jadwin and Emma Jadwin; sisters, Debbie Lerille (Gable), Linda Rousselle (Joey), Sandra Otto (Rick), Cindy Berry, Vickie Berry, brother, Eric Berry (Brandy), brothers-in-law, David (Cathy) Livingston and Randy (Susan) Livingston.

Beckie will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories Funeral Home in Metairie, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the American Kidney Foundation.