OBITUARY: Gilberto Cruz Valdespino

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Gilberto Cruz Valdespino, who left us on June 1, 2025, at the age of 66.

Born on December 5, 1958, in Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico, Gilberto lived a life filled with passion, dedication, and love for his family and the game of soccer.

Gilberto was the cherished son of Luis Cruz and Maria del Socorro Valdespino, who preceded him in death. Growing up in Morelia, he developed a love for soccer at an early age, which would shape much of his future.

With remarkable talent and determination, he became a professional soccer player for Club Atletico Morelia, where he made a significant impact as a left back. His journey from the third division to the first division of professional soccer was a testament to his hard work and commitment to the sport he loved.

In addition to soccer, Gilberto served 10 years in an administrative roll for the federal judiciary of Mexico. Beyond the soccer field, Gilberto was a devoted coach, sharing his knowledge and passion for the game with the next generation.

Gilberto was the founder of a very popular organization in Nashville known as Escuelita Chivas. His love for soccer was only rivaled by his deep commitment to his family.

He was a strict yet loving father and husband, embodying the qualities of humility, wisdom, and directness that endeared him to all who knew him. His family was the cornerstone of his life, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

Gilberto is survived by his beloved wife, Luz Maria Rodriguez Herrera, and his children: Gilberto Cruz Rodriguez, Aldair Cruz Rodriguez, Luis Fernando Cruz Rodriguez, Lisbeth Yadira Cruz Rodriguez, and Morelia Yuritzi Cruz Rodriguez. He also leaves behind many beloved family members and friends who will miss his presence dearly.

Known for his unwavering commitment to family, Gilberto was a pillar of strength and support, offering guidance and wisdom to those around him. His directness and love made a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him. He had a unique ability to connect with people, and his humility shone through in all aspects of his life.

As we remember Gilberto Cruz Valdespino, let us celebrate a life well-lived. He will be deeply missed for his loving spirit and unwavering dedication to family, friends, and the beautiful game of soccer.

May he rest in peace, knowing he has left behind a legacy of love and commitment that will endure in the hearts of all who knew him.