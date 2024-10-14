OBITUARY: Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Hampton Parks

Gertrude “Trudy” Hampton Parks, age 89 of Smyrna passed away on Friday, October 11, 2024.

She was a native of Millersville, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Hogan Jasper Hampton, Jr and Eva Mae Whittle Hampton.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Carl Parks; a son, Eric Parks; and siblings, Margie, Connie, Jasper, Clyde, Irene, Troy, and Ann.

Survivors include a daughter, Jackie Lankford and husband Don; a son, Michael Parks and wife Patty; sisters, Sonja Joellen “Jo” Fox and Nina Moss; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Trudy retired after thirty years as a registered nurse and gave many hours volunteering with various organizations including the Red Cross. She also enjoyed learning to Ballroom Dance and attended many dances and activities at the St. Clair Senior Center.

Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2024, from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Terry Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Parks Family Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Parks family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

