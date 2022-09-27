OBITUARY: Geraldine M. Melton

Geraldine M. Melton age 81 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Benton Mullinax, and Nealie King Mullinax; brother, Thomas Brown Mullinax and sister-in-law, Jane Mullinax.

Geri is survived by her husband of 61 years, Larry Dale Melton; son, Andrew Scott Melton and wife Katherine Elizabeth Melton; son Brian Melton and wife Melaine Parker Melton; grandchildren, Austin Dale Melton, Brayden Parker Melton, Ashlyn Brooke Melton, Addison Elizabeth Melton, Andrew Scott Melton Jr., all of Murfreesboro. Also survived by brothers, Charles Mullinax of Alabama, Terry Mullinax and wife Tanya of Florida; sister, Greta Mullinax of Nashville.

Geri was a native of Cannon County and was a graduate of Cannon County High School. She was very proud to represent Cannon County as a former Dairy Princess.

After graduation she began working for Commerce Union Bank of Cannon County and later after marriage, she transferred to Murfreesboro Bank & Trust Co. in Murfreesboro. She accompanied Larry in his duty in the United States Army and returned in 1966 to live in Murfreesboro. She returned to work in the Banking industry and retired from Suntrust Bank in 2003.

Geri enjoyed spending time outdoors nurturing her plants and flowers. She also enjoyed the holidays, decorating and cooking for her family during this time.

She was an involved member of Minerva Drive Church of Christ currently Salem Creek Church of Christ. She was devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Geri loved spending time with her grandchildren, which she was able to do after retirement. She had a vibrant personality and never met a stranger. She was known in the banking community for her passion to help others.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in loving memory Geri Melton. https://www.alzfdn.org/

Private graveside service will be in October at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/